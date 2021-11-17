Near Her Home, a Woman Witnesses a Giant Python Devouring a Cat [Photos].

A woman in Singapore was shocked to see a large snake swallow a cat near her home.

Over the weekend, Siau Li Chao saw the python consume the grey cat near her Clementi home. She snapped images of the incident and shared them on Facebook on Tuesday, urging cat owners and feeders to confine their pets to safer areas.

The snake could be seen wrapped around the cat and about to swallow it in one of the photos she uploaded.

She wrote in the caption that the cat was no longer there, and that she wasn’t sure if it was a stray or someone’s pet. She did say, though, that the cat could have been a pet that had been let loose in the neighborhood.

“If you know who the cat belongs to, please notify the owner,” she added.

Warning: Some viewers may find these photos upsetting.

The snake was spotted Saturday in Block 343 on Clementi Avenue 5, according to the report.

According to the woman, the python was last seen in Blocks 412 and 418 on Monday. She then cautioned pet owners to exercise caution because the snake remained on the loose.

If people come across the snake, she recommended them to phone the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) at 9783 7782.

In the meantime, a number of people rushed to the comments area to express their views on the occurrence.

“My instinct is that someone released these pythons go on purpose to kill those comm/roaming cats because they can no longer handle & feed those pythons,” one individual wrote.

“Omg…such a heartbreaking sight to witness this poor cat being attacked by the python!” exclaimed another.

Another individual said, “Why intervene in nature’s circle of life….typical overreaction.”

In Singapore, reticulated pythons are fairly common. Because of the abundance of rodent prey, the snakes are commonly found in residential neighborhoods and industrial warehouses. They have the record for being the world’s longest snake, reaching lengths of more over 10 meters.

They also eat deer and wild pigs, which are small to medium mammals. Before eating, the snakes coil around their victim and suffocate them.