Near Fred and Rose West’s ‘home of horrors,’ human bones have been discovered.

Human remains have been discovered 20 miles from the Rose and Fred West’s “home of horrors” in a garden.

In 1994, the pair was charged with the murders of 12 women and girls.

After the terrible discovery by builders, forensic tents have been set up on the home construction site, and police are investigating – but they claim there is no evidence yet to imply a link to the infamous serial murders.

There have been "inevitable rumors" that the discovery are connected, according to Gloucester residents.

Photos obtained from the sky yesterday (Tuesday) resemble those taken earlier this year by Gloucestershire Police in a café cellar where 15-year-old waitress Mary Bastholm was presumed to be buried 50 years ago.

After a two-week dig, no human remains were discovered.

According to SWNS news agency, one of the neighbors said: “I had no idea it was going on until I overheard other parents discussing it on the playground this morning.

“The reason for the crime scene, I believe, is being kept under wraps for the time being.

“Everyone in Gloucestershire thinks of Fred and Rose [West] whenever there is a major crime scene.

“Of course, there’s no way of knowing if it’s one of their victims, but who knows how many there were and where they’re hiding.”

Officers secured the latest location in Kemble this morning as the investigation, which began last Thursday (November 4), continues.

Because of the surrounding trees, fences, and properties, the scene is not visible from the ground.

However, these overhead photos revealed crime scene tape at the entrance to a garden area, where it appears that builders have excavated into the ground in preparation for laying slabs.

A massive mound of soil could be observed only a few meters away, indicating that the bones were uncovered during the garden landscaping project.

Human bones were discovered on the site, but the Gloucestershire Constabulary stated it couldn’t say where they came from or who they belonged to.

According to a spokeswoman, “Last Thursday, police got a report that a builder working at a property in Kemble uncovered human bones (4 November).

“Officers are still on the site, and investigations are ongoing.”