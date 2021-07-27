Near Formby Beach, a mysterious ‘killers’ message was discovered.

At a popular Merseyside beauty site, strange graffiti has arisen.

The Freshfield Dune Heath stretches north from Freshfield train station to Formby beach and Ainsdale.

The nature reserve is comprised of wooded areas with numerous well-used walks and is home to a diverse range of species.

The Wildlife Trusts owns the area, and new signs have been built to explain the restoration work that was just done.

Signs also describe some of the animals that can be found in the area, such as sand lizards and the great crested newt.

A few of the signs have been vandalized, with the phrase “killers” scribbled across them.

It’s unclear what this means, and the Wildlife Trusts agrees it’s “a little strange.”

“All this means is that we are having to spend officer time and money on correcting these signs, which should be spent on conservation,” their spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday. As a result, even a minor act like this will have an impact on local plants and animals.

“We are doing fantastic work on the heath with uncommon plants and critters, and hopefully this will not detract from anyone’s enjoyment of the beautiful nature reserve that Freshfield Dune Heath provides.”

