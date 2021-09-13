Near Democratic Headquarters, Capitol Police Arrest Armed Man Promoting White Supremacist Ideology.

After trespassing on the grounds of the Democratic National Committee headquarters with weapons and white nationalist insignia, a California man was detained by Capitol Police.

Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, California, was detained on Monday for possessing illegal weapons. A special operations division officer discovered Craighead’s Dodge Dakota pickup truck parked outside the DNC headquarters during a nighttime patrol.

Craighead’s pickup truck was covered in swastikas on the backview mirror and inside, as well as the term “Confederate” spelt out on the console and a pentagram on the steering wheel.

In addition to an American flag covering the license plate, the pickup truck had a bayonet and machete inside, both of which are forbidden in Washington, D.C.

When the officer approached Craighead, the 44-year-old claimed to be on “patrol,” echoing white supremacist language.

It’s unknown whether Craighead planned to carry out any other illegal acts or if he’s connected to any recent incidents at the DNC offices, but the USCP Investigations Division will continue to look into probable motives.

Chief Tom Manger of the United States Capitol Police noted in a press release that Craighead’s arrest was “excellent police work, plain and simple.”

“We thank the officers for their acute observation and teamwork that led to this arrest,” Manger added.

“This is a wonderful illustration of the job our officers do every day,” said Deputy Chief Jason Bell of the Operational Services Bureau. Bell remarked, “We are really proud of these police for their attentiveness.”

There have been a lot of events involving Capitol Police, particularly after the January 6th Capitol insurgency.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, was arrested on August 19 when he parked his black pickup truck on a nearby sidewalk at the Library of Congress and claimed to have a bomb.

According to his ex-wife Crystal Roseberry, Roseberry’s threats caused law authorities to evacuate the entire area, resulting in a five-hour standoff between police and Roseberry, who suffers from mental illness. According to Facebook Inc. spokesman Andy Stone, Roseberry livestreamed the entire incident on his Facebook page, which was eventually deleted by the business.

