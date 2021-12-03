Near an elementary school disco, a man was robbed at knifepoint.

A man was reportedly held at knifepoint for his automobile near a school disco.

Two boys approached the driver of a Ford Fiesta on Wheeler Drive in Melling about 7.20 p.m. on Thursday, threatened him with a knife and hammer, demanded his vehicle, and then drove away.

The event occurred near Melling Primary School, and a school disco was reported to be taking place around the same time.

The man’s phone was also taken, according to authorities.

A short time later, two lads aged 12 and 14 were apprehended on Lower Lane, and both remain in detention for questioning.

Police are requesting information from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the event.

“This was a horrible situation for the victim to have faced, and thankfully he was not hurt during the heist,” Detective Inspector Paul Gillies said.

“While two arrests have been made, we’re still looking for anyone who witnessed the incident or captured anything on CCTV, dashcams, or other devices as part of our investigation.”

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: "Following a report of a robbery in Melling last night, two males were arrested (Thursday, December 2).

"A short while later, two males aged 12 and 14 were apprehended on Lower Lane. Both men have been taken into custody and are being questioned."

“A short while later, two males aged 12 and 14 were apprehended on Lower Lane. Both men have been taken into custody and are being questioned.” Anyone with information on this incident should contact us at @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101 with the reference number 21000836974. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously/.