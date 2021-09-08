Near Acapulco, an earthquake occurs, killing at least one person.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Acapulco, Mexico, killing at least one person.

According to the New York Times, the governor of Guerrero confirmed the killing in an interview with a local radio station.

A post fell on the victim in the south west village of Coyuca de Benitez, according to Hector Astudillo.

Following the quake, which also caused buildings in Mexico City to tremble, widespread power disruptions have been reported in the port city of Acapulco.

Videos and photos of destroyed buildings and wreckage on the streets have also been shared on social media.

Following the earthquake, a tsunami notice was issued for a short time, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre later stated that the threat had gone.

The earthquake occurred exactly four years after an 8.2 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, killing scores of people.