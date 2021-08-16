Near a public toilet, a decomposed body of a newborn baby with the umbilical cord still attached was discovered.

In the northern Indian state of Punjab, the decaying body of a newborn baby was discovered thrown in some bushes near a public toilet on Saturday.

The nude body of the newborn was discovered in the bushes outside the bathroom near Lakkar Bridge in Ludhiana on Saturday morning, according to The Hindustan Times.

The anonymous man quickly alerted the authorities, and the newborn’s body was recovered from the bushes.

“The person appears to have been dead for three days. The body’s umbilical chord was still attached. Apart from mosquito bites, there were no obvious injuries,” sub-inspector Harjit Singh told The Hindustan Times.

Singh said his team was looking for clues on who dumped the baby in the bushes by looking at neighboring CCTV footage. It’s unknown whether the baby was alive when it was abandoned.

The event is still under investigation, and the police are awaiting the results of the autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. According to Jagran.com [Google Translate], authorities suspect the child’s mother gave birth at the spot and dumped the kid.

So yet, the police have found no leads as to the child’s parents’ whereabouts, and no arrests have been made. The police, on the other hand, have filed a report against an unidentified woman. The case’s specifics were kept under wraps.

A young mother was arrested earlier this month after she flung her newborn daughter out the toilet window of her flat shortly after giving birth. The young girl was discovered motionless on a ventilation duct in Maharashtra, authorities said. Investigators discovered that the adolescent concealed her pregnancy from her parents by dressing in loose clothing. She threw the infant out the window after giving birth to the baby inside the toilet. After suffering severe head and shoulder injuries, the baby perished. The relatives of the girl stated that they were fully unaware of the pregnancy. With her partner, the adolescent had a child. His participation in the case was being investigated. The accused or her partner were not identified by the authorities.