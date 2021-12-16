Near a gas station, a man ‘threatens to inflict damage.’

A big police presence was provoked by an incident outside a gas station and an unoccupied building.

At around 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to a disagreement on Cemetery Road in Southport.

Around four police cars, including two vans, were stationed outside the Texaco gas station, according to photos shot at the scene by eyeonsouthport.

Mersey Fire and Rescue crews were also dispatched to the area.

A 61-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of threatening to conduct criminal damage, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

He was released on conditional bond, and the investigation is still ongoing.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said in a statement released yesterday: “In response to early complaints of a civil dispute, we went to a residence on Cemetery Road.

“A guy was held at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15 on suspicion of threats to conduct criminal harm, and investigations are underway.”

They said in a statement today: "We detained a 61-year-old male on suspicion of making criminal threats.

“He was released on conditional bail, and the investigation is ongoing.”

