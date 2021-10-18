Neal’s Yard Remedies has released a winter beauty box.

For the winter season, organic cosmetics firm Neal’s Yard Remedies has released a new health beauty package.

The beauty package includes a carefully picked assortment of natural and organic winter heroes to create the ideal aromatherapeutic self-care ritual for when the evenings begin to draw in.

In addition to the natural items, customers who purchase the beauty box will receive an invitation to a free exquisite 15-minute sample treatment – Breathe & Be Calm – at a Therapy Room near them, valued at up to £25.

The beauty box costs £120, but it’s only £25 if you spend £60 – learn more about the deal here.

The contents in the box, according to Neal’s Yard Remedies, are worth more than £100.

Wild Rose Beauty Balm (15g / 0.53 oz. net wt.): An intensely nourishing one-pot wonder balm that boosts luminosity.

Sensitive Restore + Smooth Serum (30mL/1.01 oz): A mix of fermented oat extract, sea water mineral infusion, and hyaluronic acid instantly soothes and hydrates reactive skin.

Cleanses and relaxes with an aromatherapeutic blend of organic essential oils in English Lavender Bath & Shower Gel (200ml / 6.76 fl. oz.).

Aromatic Body Butter (50g / 1.76 oz. net wt.): Nourishes deeply with organic shea butter, cocoa butter, and a soothing blend of essential oils.

Melissa Hand Cream (30ml / 1.01 fl. oz.): Nourishes and conditions skin with a light lemon balm smell.

10ml (0.34 fl. oz.) Organic Defense Aromatherapy Blend: Lemongrass zest, niaouli purification, and naturally protective thyme.

Calming Temple Salve (10g / 0.35 oz. net wt.): A nutritious, readily absorbed salve for massaging into temples as part of a calming routine.

Quiet Time Tea (net weight: 27g / 0.95 oz.): With this gentle floral infusion, you can create a moment of peace.

Here’s where you can get the winter wellness package.

Neal’s Yard Remedies, founded in 1981, is a modern apothecary that creates award-winning natural and organic health and beauty products.

They’ve grown from humble origins in a modest corner of Covent Garden to become a global giant with a presence on five continents. “The summary has come to an end.”