NBC’s Chris Cuomo confronts GOP Gov. Reeves on his support for ‘Liberty’ for vaccines but not for abortions.

During an interview on Sunday, Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves was asked why he supports “freedom and individual liberty” when it comes to a person’s decision to be vaccinated but not when it comes to a woman’s decision to seek an abortion.

The interview, which aired on NBC News’ Meet the Press, takes place as the United States Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in a case challenging a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Reeves told CNN in June that the statute gives the Supreme Court a “vehicle” to reexamine the historic abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, which he called a “mistake.”

Host Chuck Todd presented clips of Reeves remarking on vaccine restrictions that President Joe Biden had previously stated during the Meet the Press interview. The mandates have been dubbed a “power grab” by the federal government by Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.

“The Biden administration has demonstrated this time and time again…

We can clearly see their great desire to make decisions on behalf of individual Americans. “We believe in individual liberty and freedom,” Reeves added.

Todd noted, “Freedom and individual liberty.” “What right does the state of Mississippi have to tell a woman what she should do with her body?” Why shouldn’t people have that kind of personal control over their bodies, especially in the first 20 weeks?” “The far-left loves to yell ‘My body, my choice,'” according to Reeves. “And what I would propose to you, Chuck,” Reeves added, “is that they completely ignore the fact that when you get an abortion, you are actually killing an innocent, unborn kid who is in that womb.”

“Vaccine requirements are different from abortions in that vaccines allow you to protect yourself.” He said, “Abortions literally harm other American infants.”

Todd interjected, “But governor, immunizations aren’t about you.” “The goal of a vaccine is to protect a bigger group of people.” The goal of a vaccination is to keep a disease from spreading. A vaccine requirement might be argued to be a pro-life attitude.” ” You might absolutely dispute that, Chuck, but if you listen to Dr. Fauci’s interview with you earlier today, he made it clear that the vaccination will not prevent you from obtaining the virus, nor will it prevent you from spreading the virus, but it will prevent you from becoming infected. This is a condensed version of the information.