NBA: Unvaccinated players must be tested throughout practice, game days, and meetings because to social distance.

Regular COVID-19 testing, distance during team activities, and quarantine measures are among the suggested requirements for unvaccinated players by the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The NBA’s “expected health and safety” rules for the 2021-22 season were described in a document sent to teams on Thursday, according to ESPN. This website also looked through the memo. According to ESPN, the proposed rules have yet to be formalized and are still being debated with the National Basketball Players Association.

According to the standards described in the document, players who have not been properly vaccinated must be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

On practice and/or travel days, unvaccinated players will be required to return a negative result from the NBA’s daily testing program “prior to visiting a team facility and/or interacting with players,” according to the memo. On game days, they will also be subjected to COVID-19 tests.

“Unless they’re symptomatic or if otherwise required by team medical staff, league physician, or government authority, such as due to a household exposure to COVID-19, international travel, or exposure to an unvaccinated player who contracts COVID-19,” the NBA says it doesn’t expect fully vaccinated players to be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

If they’re in close contact with someone who has gotten the virus, players who aren’t completely vaccinated are expected to be quarantined for seven days and given daily COVID-19 tests, according to the memo.

However, “absent a high-risk exposure or unique circumstances,” fully vaccinated players should not be required to quarantine if they come into close contact with an infected person.

The document also states that during team events such as meals, travel, and meetings, teams would be required to seat players who aren’t completely vaccinated “to the greatest extent practicable” apart from those who are.

Teams should also plan to assign players who aren’t fully vaccinated to lockers away from fully vaccinated players, according to the memo.

The NBA stated on Saturday that this season’s referees will be required to be completely vaccinated.

According to ESPN, the league also announced last week that all staff members working within 15 feet of players, including coaches and trainers, will be required to be completely vaccinated. This was also a prerequisite.