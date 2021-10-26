NBA star doubles down on China criticism with new shoes depicting him holding the head of Winnie the Pooh.

After wearing a pair of sneakers with the words “Free China” emblazoned across them, Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter has once again blasted the Chinese government.

Kanter wore the shoes against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, making it the third time in a week that he has worn shoes in protest of China. Despite the fact that Kanter did not play in the game, he was spotted with his shoes on the bench.

Kanter designed the shoes in collaboration with Badiucao, a Shanghai cartoonist who frequently publishes anti-Chinese propaganda. Kanter’s other two sets of sneakers, which he wore in prior games, said “Free Tibet” and “Free Uyghur.”

A caricature of Kanter holding up Winnie the Pooh's head could be seen on the reverse side of the "Free China" sneakers. Because of their alleged physical resemblance, the beloved children's figure is frequently used to insult Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the South China Morning Post, Xi is so offended by the similarity that artistic portrayals of the two are forbidden in China.

Winnie the Pooh’s head was also shown on top of a group of tanks, a reference to the Chinese government’s occupation of Tiananmen Square in 1989. The incident has since become one of the most famous sights of the twentieth century, and it has been censored by Chinese media.

Kanter shared a photo of the shoes on social media, claiming that the Chinese needed to be held accountable for their conduct.

“Someone has to teach Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party a lesson,” Kanter tweeted. “I’ll never apologize for telling it how it is.” “You will not be able to purchase me. You will not be able to frighten me. You will not be able to silence me “Kanter penned an essay.

This isn’t the first time Kanter, along with other NBA players, has spoken out against China. Kanter is one of the league’s most outspoken activists, referring to Xi as a. This is a condensed version of the information.