Nazanin Zaghari-husband Ratcliffe’s goes on a hunger strike for the second time.

Nazanin Zaghari-husband Ratcliffe’s has gone on hunger strike for the second time in two years as a result of the government’s “inaction and failure” in addressing her situation, according to their MP.

Following the news that his wife had lost her latest appeal in Iran, Richard Ratcliffe has begun a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office in London and plans to sleep in a tent at night.

a charitable organization Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has not yet been summoned to prison, and it is unclear if she will be sent to prison or house arrest with an ankle tag, or if she would be “kept in limbo in Iran indefinitely,” according to Redress.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a dual British-Iranian woman, has been detained in Iran since 2016 on charges of trying to overthrow the government.

She was on her way to see her family with her daughter Gabriella when she was caught and sentenced to five years in prison, four years in Evin Prison and one year under home arrest.

According to her family, Iranian authorities informed her that she was being imprisoned as a result of the UK’s refusal to pay a £400 million debt to Iran.

Mr Ratcliffe wrote on a Change.Org petition, which has over 3.5 million signatures as of Sunday afternoon, “Two years ago, on the eve of Boris Johnson taking over as Prime Minister, I went on hunger strike in front of the Iranian Embassy.”

“We were allowed to camp in front of the Iranian Embassy for 15 days two years ago, much to their chagrin.

“However, Gabriella was able to return home.”

“We are now treating the UK government in the same way.”

“I never expected to have to go on another hunger strike.” It’s not a typical act. The need to use the same approaches to persuade the administration here to close the accountability gap appears remarkable.

“Of course, Iran is still the major perpetrator in Nazanin’s case. However, our family is trapped in the middle of a conflict between two states. The United Kingdom is likewise failing us. It’s becoming evident that Nazanin’s situation could have been resolved months ago if it hadn’t been for other diplomatic priorities.

“The Prime Minister must take action.”

