Navy’s First Female Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crew Member Makes History

The United States Navy took a significant stride forward when they welcomed their first female to the crew of a Naval Special Warfare Combatant-Craft (SWCC).

After completing a specific warfare training course to acquire her new post, the anonymous woman made history when she graduated on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, she is being kept anonymous due to military protocol.

In a statement, Rear Adm. H.W. Howard, head of the US Naval Special Warfare Command, said, “Becoming the first woman to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is a remarkable accomplishment, and we are tremendously proud of our teammate.” “She displayed the character, cognitive, and leadership traits required to join our unit, just like her other operators.”

These special forces personnel, according to the Navy’s website, transport Navy SEALS and others to obtain information from hostile military. They must also finish a rigorous training course due to the nature of the job.

An initial recruit boot camp, a two-month preparatory course, a three-week orientation, and a seven-week water and navigation skills training make up the 37-week program. The Tour, which takes place over the last three days, puts trainees to the test physically and intellectually, as well as their stamina and strength. Only 35% of SWCC students complete their education.

To be considered for training, they must meet a number of conditions, including specialized vision needs, being 30 years old or younger, being a U.S. citizen qualified for security clearance, and passing the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery with a minimum score.