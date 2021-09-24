Navy Chief Wants More Diverse Service, So He’ll Change His Recruitment Methods

Admiral Michael Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, is working to make the United States Navy the most diverse military service of the twenty-first century by overhauling the way recruitment is conducted.

At Thursday’s State of the Navy event, Gilday stated that his goal is to “put the Navy in a position where we’re the most diversified service in the DOD over the next 20 years.”

“I believe it will take a long time to get us to where we need to be in terms of a diversified force,” Gilday said. “And where, at the end of the day, do we have a force where respect is ingrained in everyone’s DNA?”

The Navy’s ultimate goal, according to Gilday, is to “respect variety” in terms of “racial and gender diversity” as well as “experience and various backgrounds.” This, according to Gilday, can only be accomplished through deliberate, competitive recruitment.

“I believe that without that approach, enterprises will not be competitive in this century,” Gilday continued.

The February 2020 Task Force One Navy Report, which focuses on the capitalization of “mentorship, advocacy, and accountability” to address inequality and bias inside the ranks, reiterated Gilday’s concerns.

“We cannot tolerate prejudice of any type as a Navy—uniform and civilian, active and reserve—and must engage in open and honest dialogues with each other and take action,” Gilday said in the report. “That is why we established ‘Task Force One Navy,’ to identify and eliminate racial barriers, increase inclusion efforts, provide new possibilities for professional development, and remove hurdles to entry into the Navy.”

More than 50 recommendations were included in the report to promote diversity and inclusion in the service, including talent management, retention, and professional development.

The Navy should also think about the current framework for “promotions, deals, and milestone job chances,” as well as “increasing the diversity data included in selection board records to generate transparency.”

According to estimates from the Department of Defense from 2019, more than 41% of enlisted sailors are individuals of color. These sailors account for roughly 23% of Naval officers, the greatest proportion in any military branch.

The percentage of black male and female enlisted personnel is higher than.