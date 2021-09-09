Navy Chief is accused of locking his husband in the garage and shooting him during a custody battle over their children.

A chief petty officer at Naval Air Station Pensacola is accused of locking her husband in their garage and shooting him to death as he dialed 911 for help, according to authorities.

Bree Kuhn, 34, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder of her husband, Collin James Turner, 34, on Wednesday night. The children of Kuhn and Turner were inside their home when the alleged event occurred, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Bob Johnson stated that the two were fighting over the children. According to the Associated Press, Kuhn was taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail, but records did not show that she had an attorney who could speak for her.

“It’s just a tragic instance — a very sad example — of individuals disagreeing, and it ends up here,” Johnson added.

The attack came only days after Marine Bryan Riley, who was reportedly insane at the time, slaughtered a family of four in Lakeland, Florida, including a mother holding her young son. After seeing Justice Gleason and his 11-year-old daughter, the lone survivor, on the front lawn earlier in the day, he informed authorities he suspected a girl called Amber was being detained at the family’s home by sex traffickers.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Johnson explained, “He wanted to take the kids out of state, and she didn’t want to go.”

After the couple got into a violent disagreement and Kuhn called 911, deputies arrived at the home at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. They left after finding no indication of a physical altercation.

Around 5 p.m., a second call came through.

Johnson stated, “He called that moment.” “It’s the same thing — a different argument.”

Deputies arrived at the area and discovered nothing unusual, so they left.

Turner dialed 911 once more at 6:22 p.m.

“He says he’s locked in the garage while on the phone,” Johnson added. “You hear gunshots while on the phone with dispatch. He basically says, “She just shot me.” After that, you’ll hear three more.”

Turner was found dead and Kuhn in a state of shock when deputies arrived at the house four minutes later, according to the sheriff.

Johnson stated, “I can’t go into what she said or anything like that.” “However, to put it succinctly, I’d say (she was) stunned. This is a condensed version of the information.