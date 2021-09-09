Naval Helicopter Crash: Rotor Blades Struck Carrier Flight Deck After Chopper Vibrated On Landing

According to a study from the Naval Safety Center, a Navy helicopter that crashed and killed five sailors about 70 miles off the coast of San Diego on Aug. 31 sensed vibrations before its main rotor struck the flight deck while landing on an aircraft carrier.

The MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, which has been in service with the US Navy since 2002, had “side-to-side vibrations causing the main rotor to impact the flight deck” as it landed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the report. The plane subsequently crashed into the water, killing five sailors and wounding five more. Helicopter operators were claimed to be “conducting standard flight operations” at the time of the tragedy.

The search and rescue operation for the five sailors who went missing following the crash was called off Saturday, according to The New York Times. Before the sailors were reported dead, five search helicopters were involved in the search. Their bodies have yet to be discovered.

According to Navy Times, a sixth crew member was rescued from the aircraft on Tuesday night.

The sailors who died have since been recognized by the Navy. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, a female crewmember, was one of them. Lt. Bradley A. Foster, pilot Lt. Paul R. Fridley, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, and Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class James P. Buriak were the other crew members who died. The crash is being investigated further.

Adm. Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, offered his sympathy to the families of the fallen sailors. “We are heartbroken at the deaths of five Sailors and the injuries sustained in the MH-60S helicopter crash off the coast of Southern California. In a statement, he said, “We stand beside their grieving families, loved ones, and shipmates.”

According to aircraft safety expert Matthew Robinson, helicopter crashes can be caused by a variety of circumstances. Poor maintenance, unfavorable wind conditions, mechanical issues, and even pilot mistake, Robinson told The New York Times, might have caused the catastrophe.

Robinson, a former aircraft accident investigator with the Naval Safety Center, told the daily, “We need to be cautious about generating ideas before evidence gathering and analysis.”