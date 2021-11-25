Naughty Boy is booed by I’m A Celebrity viewers as he walks away from Frankie Bridge in tears.

I’m A Celebrity viewers booed Naughty Boy when he got into an argument with Frankie Bridge about rice, which left her in tears.

The Clink and the Main Camp recently merged to form a single huge group.

However, while they were preparing today’s meal, Naughty Boy remarked on the rice’s preparation.

“I’m fairly passionate about cooking, and maybe this isn’t the place to be passionate about cooking,” he stated in the Bush Telegraph.

“I don’t want to be the one to say it, but it’s not rice, and I’m just being honest.

“People would rather have rice and beans than rice pudding and beans if we’re having rice and beans.” I’m not sure if I’m going insane or just overthinking things.” “Rice pudding is intended to be a sweet meal, but it was tough for me to eat,” Naughty Boy explained to Danny. It’s not supposed to be rice pudding; instead, it’s supposed to be rice and beans.” “You’re just going into our camp, and this is exactly what we did…” Frankie explained. “No, this is our camp,” Naughty Boy interjected. What you just said is incorrect.” “How did I find up in a debate about something that’s…” Frankie wondered. “It’s not your camp,” Naughty Boy added. “Don’t be like that,” Frankie said. “Don’t act like you came to ‘our’ camp,” Naughty Boy said. “Frankie said something where it basically meant we just joined their camp,” Naughty Boy stated as an unhappy Frankie walked away. “Why can’t anyone talk about rice in here?” Frankie confided in Kadeena. It’s too much for me to handle.

“At this point, I’d rather not eat rice.” I despise any kind of conflict.

“‘Oh my god, did I say something bad?’ I’m thinking now. I’ve now offended him… Why am I bringing up rice? I’m the type of person who avoids conflict at all costs.

“I despise it. “I’m not sure what the problem is.” “Shall we just say this is like a teething period?” replied Naughty Boy. It just made me wonder if we are now the outsiders who have entered.” Some fans believed Naughty Boy had overreacted to the conversation, while others believed he had a valid point.

Rachel wrote on Twitter: “It’s exhausting to be Naughty Boy!!! Man, take a break.” “It,” Mace remarked. The summary comes to a conclusion.”