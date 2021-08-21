Nature is reclaiming this derelict £725k farmhouse.

For £725k, you might get a dilapidated Grade II listed farmhouse with 1.5 acres of land.

Meadow House Farmhouse was auctioned off on Tuesday, August 17, but it has yet to sell.

The amazing three-story Cheshire farmhouse has six spacious bedrooms and has received planning permission for interior renovations.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has issued a warning to all drivers.

Three other barn blocks have also received planning permission to be converted to residential use.

With a reference price of £725,000 plus, Pugh auctioned the beautiful property near Huntington.

Investors can still make a bid on the property, which is located around three miles south of Chester.

“Extensive Grade II Listed former farm buildings set in a site of approximately 0.60 Ha (1.5 Acres) comprising a large 6 bedroom 3 storey farmhouse with planning consent for internal refurbishment together with three separate blocks of barns which have planning consent for conversion to residential use,” according to a description of the property on the auction page.

Smashed windows and sections of the building being reclaimed by nature are seen in photos shot inside the property, which reveal the state of dereliction.

Even in its current form, though, the property has some appealing original elements that hint to its potential.

If the building is thoughtfully renovated, large areas, exposed beams, and old brickwork could all be character characteristics.

The property can be reached via Butterbache Road and Meadow Lane from Chester Road (B5130), close to the village of Huntington, which is about 3 miles south east of Chester.

Within 2.5 miles, you’ll find the North Wales Expressway/A55, which connects you to the regional motorway network.

Visit the Pugh website for additional information.