Natural burials were approved despite warnings that space was running out.

Plans for a new ‘natural burial’ site have been authorized, despite warnings that traditional burial sites are running out of space.

Because of Wirral Council’s decision, Steve Ledsham, the owner of Church Farm in Thurstaston, Wirral, would be able to construct a 20-acre burial place on the farm’s land.

The accompanying statement issued on behalf of Mr Ledsham by Adams Planning and Development Ltd (APD) clarified what a natural burial entails.

“Natural burial is a term used to describe the burial of human remains in an area that creates habitat for wildlife or preserves existing habitats (woodland, species rich meadows, orchards, etc.), sustainably managed farmland, in-situ or adjacent aquatic habitats, or improves and creates new habitats rich in wildlife (flora and fauna),” according to the statement.

The developers claimed that such a burial place is in high demand.

“People have become increasingly concerned about the emissions and fuel use involved with cremation, the use of stone for memorials (sometimes hauled long distances from overseas quarries), or the use of formaldehyde for embalming, which has a negative effect on groundwater,” the statement stated.

“Both natural urn and coffin burials are in high demand at the national level, and the demand is now unsatisfied.” By 2035, the UK’s population is expected to reach 73.2 million, with one person dying every minute.

“Burial space in the United Kingdom is running out, and natural burial grounds are being viewed as a reasonable alternative to meet rising demand for burials and a shortage of urban cemeteries due to development pressures for higher-value land uses.”

Church Farm is a mixed-use retail and recreational facility that includes a restaurant/café, tourist attractions, children’s rides, and farm-related activities.

The burial site plan will have no effect on these facilities.

The areas that will be used for the burial site are currently split into paddocks that are used for equestrian and dog exercise.

This strategy, according to APD, tackles various issues with burial provision in Wirral.

“The local needs for burial services in the Wirral area in general are now being covered by a combination of providers, including the Council,” the statement said.”

