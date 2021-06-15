NATO’s supreme commander encourages the organization to prioritize the challenges posed by Russia and China.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the 30-nation military alliance seeks to put the Trump era’s disagreements aside and focus on Russia and China’s security threats.

Mr Stoltenberg stated that the Nato leaders will meet on Monday “at a critical juncture for our alliance, and today we will begin a new chapter in our transatlantic relationship.”

His statements in Brussels came only days before he presided over the inaugural Nato summit, which included US Vice President Joe Biden.

NATO was in disarray for four years during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Numerous allies are expecting to gain guarantees from Mr Biden that the US will stick by them in times of danger.

Mr Stoltenberg added that the leaders want to reinforce Nato’s “dual-track approach” to Russia, which includes physical deterrence, such as alliance forces stationed in the Baltic states and Poland, and engagement.

Following a series of meetings in Brussels, including with European Union leaders, Mr Biden will go to Geneva on Wednesday for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Stoltenberg downplayed the severity of tensions with China, although he believes Nato should be tougher on Beijing.

He asserts that “we are not about to embark on a new Cold War, and China is neither our adversary nor our adversary.”

“However, we must address the challenges that China’s rise poses to our security as an alliance.”