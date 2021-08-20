NATO: Taliban must let anyone who want to leave passage, as some planes leave nearly empty.

As some NATO planes that just arrived in Kabul departed largely or fully empty, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Taliban must give free passage to people desiring to leave Afghanistan under the group’s recent return to power.

NATO foreign ministers stated on Friday that they are concentrating on how to securely remove their citizens and Afghans who are believed to be in danger due to the Taliban. NATO’s “major task,” according to Stoltenberg, is to work “harder on how we can get more people…into the airport, then processed, and finally onto the planes.”

“As long as evacuation operations continue, we will sustain our close operational collaboration through Allied military means,” according to a joint NATO statement on the Kabul airport evacuation efforts.

“They (the US) have informed us that they will not leave the airport until the last person who needs to be evacuated has left,” Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles told Spanish public radio RNE.

As NATO foreign ministers pledged to focus on guaranteeing the safe departure of their citizens and Afghans judged at risk following the Taliban takeover, the first priority was to improve operations at Kabul airport.

The capital, as well as the exit highways, are still in pandemonium, according to NATO.

Some allies have urged the US to secure Kabul airport for as long as it takes, even if it means evacuating all American citizens.

Beyond the immediate difficulty, NATO foreign ministers emphasized that the new government in Kabul must ensure that the country does not revert to being a terrorist hotspot.

“We will not allow terrorists to endanger us again from Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg said, recalling that NATO’s involvement in the country was prompted by the 2001 terrorist strikes in the United States.

Since 2003, NATO has led international security operations in Afghanistan, but combat operations were suspended in 2014 to focus on training the country’s national security forces. NATO assisted in the formation of a 300,000-strong army, but it was quickly depleted by the Taliban attack.

The rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s Western-backed armed forces has been attributed to a failure of Afghan leadership, according to NATO headquarters.

