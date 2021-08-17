NATO Secretary-General says Afghan leaders are to blame for the country’s collapse under the Taliban.

Afghan authorities, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, are to blame for the “tragedy” of Afghanistan’s rapid collapse under the Taliban, albeit he added that NATO must also address faults in its own military training.

“Afghan leadership failure resulted in the tragedy we are witnessing today,” Stoltenberg added.

Over the years, Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that the Taliban would be successful at the negotiating table but not on the battlefield. He claimed that while some members of the Afghan army “fought valiantly,” weak leadership was to blame for the Taliban’s takeover.

“Afghan government leadership ultimately failed to stand up to the Taliban and secure the peaceful solution that Afghans so urgently desired,” Stoltenberg said.

Since 2003, NATO has led international security efforts in Afghanistan, but combat operations were suspended in 2014 to focus on training Afghanistan’s national security forces. NATO assisted in the formation of a 300,000-strong army, but it quickly disintegrated in the face of the Taliban attack.

After chairing a conference of NATO ambassadors, Stoltenberg told reporters, “What we have witnessed in the last few weeks was a military and political breakdown at a speed that had not been anticipated.”

Around 10,000 people from 36 member and partner countries participated in NATO’s “Resolute Support Mission” to train Afghan security forces a year ago. “There are now no forces under NATO command in Afghanistan,” a NATO source said on Sunday.

Despite the faults exposed by corruption and a lack of leadership in Afghanistan, the 30-country military alliance feels that training local security forces is the best method to confront extremists like the Islamic State group while avoiding placing Western troops in harm’s path.

NATO is actively training troops and assisting in the development of national security institutions in Iraq, Jordan, and Tunisia, as well as Georgia and Moldova. It has also pledged to provide security advise to Libya’s conflict-torn country “when conditions permit.”

“We need to keep fighting worldwide terrorism,” Stoltenberg said, insisting that NATO’s efforts had weakened the Al Qaeda network. He believes that if NATO properly trains local forces, it will be able to avoid being embroiled in war operations.

