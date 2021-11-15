NATO asks Russia to be “transparent” about military moves, but the EU remains skeptical of the invasion of Ukraine.

After meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels on Monday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged on Russia to be “open” about its military activity, according to the Associated Press. Despite the fact that the US has advised the European Union to remain cautious of Russia’s movements, diplomats in the bloc believe the country will not seek to invade neighboring Ukraine anytime soon.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine in 2014, a move denounced by the West and other world leaders. In the same year, pro-Russi rallies were held across the country.