Native Hawaiians are frequently overlooked in national discussions on crimes against indigenous peoples.

Some activists are urging campaigners to be more inclusive of Native Hawaiians, who are usually considered as separate from Native Americans, amid fresh efforts to boost national attention on missing and murdered Indigenous women, according to the Associated Press.

The Urban Indian Health Institute’s report on missing and murdered Indigenous women omitted information about Native Hawaiians. Officials claimed the US agency assists Native Americans and Alaska Natives but not Native Hawaiians, and the Seattle Institute, according to its head, Abigail Echo-Hawk, lacks the resources to include Hawaii.

Native Hawaiians say they’re used to being left out of the larger national conversation. Because it has authority over significant crimes on most tribal grounds, the US government’s efforts to address the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women center on Native Americans and Alaska Natives. The communal organization of Native Hawaiians differs from that of most indigenous communities in the United States.

Instead, an Interior Department official told the Associated Press that the federal government strives to support and collaborate with state activities on the islands.

He was merely a boyfriend at start. He lavished gifts and attention on Ashley Maha’a. But then he started giving her medications and became aggressive and domineering. He’d chastise her for breaking unclear, undefined “rules,” only to subsequently apologize and lavish her with flowers and gifts.

He eventually guided the Honolulu high school senior—a 17-year-old minor—into the commercial sex trade in Hawaii.

“With all that was going on, I shouldn’t have been here. I’m supposed to be dead. And the vast majority of persons in my circumstance are either missing or dead “Maha’a, a Native Hawaiian, expressed his thoughts.

Maha’a left that world years ago and is now a happily married mother of four children. But it’s on her mind as she joins a new task group looking into the subject of Native Hawaiian women and girls who have gone missing or been murdered. Every day, she reminds herself of her predicament so that she might fight for those who are similarly entrapped and vulnerable.

The commission, which was established by the state House earlier this year, is charged with gathering data and determining the root causes of the problem. There are little numbers available right now, but those that do imply Native Hawaiians are overrepresented.