Native Americans argue that a law prohibiting the use of American Indian mascots is harmful to heritage.

A lawsuit filed this week in Colorado by a North Dakota-based nonprofit representing Native Americans contended that a rule prohibiting the use of American Indian school mascots causes the elimination of American Indian images and is therefore unbeneficial.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday by the nonprofit Native American Guardians Association to challenge a statute signed into law in June that said schools and colleges employing American Indian-themed mascots would be punished $25,000 each month after June 1, 2022. Schools located on tribal territories and those with existing tribal agreements are excluded.

The Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs has identified more than 20 schools across the state that have broken the law by naming their mascots Savages, Indians, or Warriors.

According to the lawsuit, it is advantageous to use Native American emblems in a positive way. It specifically works to dispel prejudices and keep Native American history alive in the public sphere.

The Washington Football Team, which shed its old nickname in 2020, and the Cleveland Indians, who will begin the 2022 season as the Cleveland Guardians, have long been embroiled in this debate. The World Series winner Atlanta Braves’ club name and fans doing the “tomahawk chop” during games were once again under fire. When it comes to the use of Native American imagery in professional sports, the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League are a hot topic.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Governor Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Kathryn Redhorse, the executive director of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, are named in the case, which was filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. In the action, the firm is representing a John Doe, Jane Doe, and three additional Colorado individuals who claim Native American ancestry.

The lawsuit claims that the Colorado statute is illegal because it “unlawfully enacts state-sanctioned race discrimination” against the Native Americans the group represents.

The complaint also claims that using positive Native American symbolism is a sort of “reappropriation,” or a technique to “reclaim names and images that were formerly directed towards them as insults in order to turn them outward as badges of pride,” according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Cherokee and Chippewa heritage John and Jane Doe attend Yuma High. This is a condensed version of the information.