National Women’s Equality Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes On The 19th Amendment’s Anniversary

Every year on August 26th, National Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920.

In 1972, Richard Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, established the date as Women’s Rights Day. Since then, every president of the United States has issued a proclamation commemorating the day.

“Women are an integral component of the political, economic, and social fabric of our Nation,” Donald Trump said in his proclamation in 2020. Every day, all American women contribute to the prosperity of our wonderful country, whether of their role in the office or at home. Women fill crucial occupations in every sector of our economy, contributing to the financial security of their families and our nation, in addition to being homemakers, carers, mothers, and counselors, among a variety of other important roles.”

Here are ten wonderful women’s quotes to commemorate the occasion:

“To be pro-woman, you don’t have to be anti-man.” Jane Galvin Lewis is a writer who lives in New York City.

“I want girls to think of themselves as nouns, not adjectives.” Elizabeth Cady Stanton is a writer who lives in New York City.

“The question isn’t who will allow me; it’s who will prevent me.”

Ayn Rand was a philosopher who believed in the free market.

“I’m a feminist,” she says. I’ve been a woman for quite some time. It would be foolish of me not to be on my own side.” Maya Angelou is a poet, author, and activist.

“I don’t have a country because I’m a woman. My country as a woman is the entire world.” Virginia Woolf said it best:

“The only way a woman, like a man, can find herself, to know herself as a person, is through her own creative effort. There’s no other option.” Betty Friedan is a well-known author and public figure in the United States.

“We’ve started raising our daughters more like sons… Few of us, on the other hand, have the fortitude to raise our sons to be more like our daughters.” Gloria Steinem (Gloria Steinem)

“Both the ceiling and the floor must be raised.”

— Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO

9. “Regardless of my reservations about feminism, I am a feminist.” I can’t and won’t ignore feminism’s significance and absolute necessity. I, like most people, am a bundle of paradoxes, but I also don’t want to be treated like a jerk simply because I’m a woman. I’m a terrible feminist. I’d rather be a bad feminist than a non-feminist.” Roxane Gay, Roxane Gay, Roxane Gay, Roxane Gay

"By definition, a woman with a voice is a strong woman. However, the hunt for it.