National Watermelon Day: Interesting Facts and Health Benefits of This Delectable Summer Fruit

Are you looking for a great way to fight the heat this summer? Do you want for a refreshing summer delight that will keep you hydrated and healthy? If so, watermelon – a fruit that contains 92 percent water – is an excellent choice.

This juicy and delicious wonder fruit isn’t just for summer; it’s a year-round superfood that nourishes you.

Every year on August 3rd, National Watermelon Day is observed to honor the benefits of this nutritious and tasty fruit.

In his novel Pudd’nHead Wilson, legendary author Mark Twain said about watermelon, “When one has tasted it, he understands what the angels eat.”

Watermelons are popular because of their flavor and freshness, but their nutritional content makes them much more enticing. Watermelons can be eaten straight from the fruit or used in wonderful smoothies, popsicles, salads, and ice cream recipes.

Watermelon Health Benefits:

Weight Loss- Watermelons fulfill your sweet craving while also providing the body with vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and other nutrients. Low-fat fruit keeps you feeling full while keeping your calorie intake under control.

Reduces Cancer Risk- A diet high in the antioxidant lycopene has been associated to a lower risk of breast, lung, and prostate cancer, according to research conducted by the National Cancer Institute. A two-cup portion of watermelon contains roughly 12.7 grams of lycopene.

Watermelon is a heart-healthy fruit that is cholesterol-free, fat-free, and sodium-free, with only 80 calories per serving. They’re high in nutrients like magnesium and phosphorus, which help keep the heartbeat stable and the electrical activity of the heart in check.

Inflammation and oxidative stress may be reduced-

Watermelons are high in lycopene and vitamin C, which are anti-inflammatory antioxidants that assist to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

Watermelon Fun Facts include the following:

Watermelon production in the United States is now ranked 7th in the world. Florida, Georgia, Texas, and California are the top producers in the United States.

Watermelon is grown in the United States and South America in over 300 different types.

Watermelon harvesting was originally documented around 5000 years ago in Egypt.

Chris Kent of Tennessee grew the world’s heaviest watermelon in 2013, weighing 350.5 pounds, according to Guinness World Records.

Watermelon is grown in 96 countries and has over 1200 variations.

Seedless watermelons are grown by a perfectly natural process known as hybridization, rather than being genetically modified.