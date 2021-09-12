National Video Games Day 2021: Digital Gaming History And Quotes

Every year on September 12th, National Video Games Day is commemorated to encourage all video game enthusiasts to enjoy a nice gaming challenge. The day presents an opportunity to pick up a gaming console and complete digital quests and chores. Just be careful not to press down too hard on the joystick.

Digital gaming is often regarded as one of the most captivating types of entertainment. Video games are extremely popular among both children and adults. This highly addicting kind of entertainment sends people to a goal-oriented parallel universe where they can improve their critical thinking skills.

While concerns that video games drain a young mind have tarnished their reputation, analysts have backed them up, stating that video games strengthen tactical thinking, which is a valuable life skill.

Bertie the Brain, an artificial intelligence developed to play Tic-Tac-Toe and put on a 4-meter high machine using vacuum tube technology, was the first-known video game. The game was created in Toronto in 1950 and was the first of its type.

The game, however, was disassembled after it was displayed at the Canadian National Exhibition and was never reconstructed. In the years thereafter, video games have undergone significant changes to become the modern versions we know today.

Most of us recall playing with handheld gaming systems when we were kids. Road Rash, Grand Theft Auto, and Mario are just a few of the most popular games that almost every child has played. We upgraded to Playstation, Xbox, and Gameboy as we grew older.

Here are some quotes that every gamer may connect to in honor of National Video Game Day (Courtesy: Brainyquote.com)