National Vanilla Custard Day: The Iconic Dessert’s History And Recipe

To spice up your brunch game and make your day a little more special, nothing beats a mouthful of frozen nostalgia – the one we affectionately refer to as vanilla custard.

The renowned frosty novelty can be consumed in a variety of ways, including topped with fruits, as a pie filling, or just on its own. The custard may be customized to suit any taste and serves as a quick pick-me-up at snack time.

On August 17, National Vanilla Custard Day is commemorated to honor this decadent and creamy dish that originated in ancient Rome and became a craze during the Middle Ages. The person who came up with the idea of thickening the eggs and infusing them with vanilla flavor in order to make this delectable dish is still unknown.

The greatest way to commemorate Vanilla Custard Day is to serve it to your loved ones.

Here’s an easy dish you should try. (Courtesy: Foodnessgracious.com)

Ingredients:

Preparation:

In a mixing dish, whisk together the egg yolk, cornstarch, and sugar. When the whisk leaves a ribbon trail, you know the mixture has thickened sufficiently. Pour warm milk into the bowl, making sure it’s just warm enough to avoid scrambling the eggs and blending in the cornstarch. Gradually stir in the milk, being careful not to overcook the eggs and end up with a lumpy mess. While continuously stirring, add 1/4 cup of milk to the egg mixture. Pour in the vanilla extract. Stir the custard constantly over medium-low heat until it thickens. Wait until the mixture has thickened to the point where it coats your spatula’s back. Remove the pan from the heat. Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.

Here are some custard quotes to whet your appetite.

“I believe that eating custard on Sundays is acceptable.”

Gemma Collins is a British actress who has appeared in a number of films.

” I adore apple crumble with custard–my it’s special treat.”

Jimi Manuwa (Jimi Manuwa)

“A basic custard is one that is thickened with eggs. Lemon curd is one of them. Despite the fact that many curd recipes only call for yolks, I prefer to use a blend of whole eggs and yolks to provide a bit of lightness.” Claire Safftitz is a writer who lives in New York City.

“God has another custard pie up his sleeve all the time.” Margaret Forster is a famous author.

“I’m a sucker for sweets. I miss the United Kingdom, where you can get stiffy toffy pudding or custard and all that.” Mo Farah is a sprinter who competes in the Olympics.