National TV Dinner Day: History and Frozen Meal Quotes

When time is of the essence, individuals often choose ready-made meals that they can consume in a matter of minutes. These frozen prepackaged meals, commonly known as TV dinners, may not be as nice as homecooked meals, but they are considered lifesavers by many.

Surprisingly, there is an unofficial festival dedicated to honoring the importance of frozen meals, which keep us satiated despite our hectic schedules. Every year on September 10th, a day known as National TV Dinner Day is honored.

CA Swanson & Sons, a meal delivery company based in Omaha, Nebraska, originated the term “TV dinner.” It was first used as a catch-all word for frozen dinners with meat, vegetables, and occasionally even desserts. In fact, in 1953, this company was the one that revolutionized the frozen food industry.

The tray-style macaroni and cheese were the progenitors of TV dinners. In the years that followed, the package underwent several changes, with the contents altering according to consumer tastes.

The actual year when TV Dinner was invented, however, is unknown. Although CA Swanson & Sons was named the originator of TV Dinners by the American Frozen Food Institute, Maxson Food Systems Inc. is credited with developing the first frozen meal, termed “Strato-Plates,” which were primarily used as in-flight meals.

Now, there are more TV supper options than ever before, with many of them being healthier than ever before. You may cook them in the microwave or in a regular oven with ease.

Here are some quotes on the popular frozen meals, which we can all enjoy on National TV Dinner Day and throughout the year. (Image credit: Quote Stats, Brainy Quote, and Quotes)