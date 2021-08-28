National Thoughtful Day 2021: 10 Inspiring Quotes To Honor The Day

Every year on Aug. 28, National Thoughtful Day is observed to show how much we value each other. It’s all about being thoughtful on this day.

This day saw the launch of Considerate Pinch, an app that allows users to create a spontaneous and thoughtful virtual gift for someone else.

“One size does not have to fit everyone when you are mindful. According to National Day Calendar, the inventor of Thoughtful Pinch, Barb Paton, states, “The more creative the celebration, the better!”

Here are some motivational quotations from Good Reads to share on this special day:

“Today was a great day. Today was a blast. Tomorrow is a new day.” ― Dr. Seuss

“After all, you are what you think. Your emotions are prisoners to your thoughts, and your emotions are slaves to you.” Elizabeth Gilbert is a well-known author.

3. “Some days seem to blend into one another like a stained-glass window.” A hundred small pieces of various colors and moods that, when put together, form a whole picture.” Maggie Stiefvater is a well-known author.

4. “It’s astonishing to learn how many people don’t believe they can learn and how many more believe it’s impossible to learn.”

Frank Herbert is a fictional character.

The best prayer someone could offer is “thank you.” That’s something I say a lot. Thank you conveys deep gratitude, humility, and comprehension.” Alice Walker is an author.

“An eye for an eye simply serves to blind the entire world…” Mahatma Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi)

7. “Never underestimate the power of thought; it is the most direct route to understanding.”

Idowu Koyenikan Idowu Koyenikan Idowu Koyenikan Idowu

8. “Human nature is similar to water.” It takes on the form of the container in which it is contained.” Wallace Stevens is a famous American author.

9. “Well, you never knew how much room you took up in other people’s lives.”

Fitzgerald, F. Scott

“Architecture is the deliberate creation of space.” Louis Kahn is a well-known architect.