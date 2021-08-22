National Surgical Oncologists’ Day: History and Importance of Honoring Life-Saving Physicians

Every year on August 22, National Surgical Oncologist Day is marked to recognize the doctors who play a critical role in the global fight against cancer.

Surgical oncologists are doctors who perform surgery to remove tumors and surrounding tissues, as well as biopsies to assist detect cancer. These doctors can execute a variety of operations, ranging from open surgeries to minimally invasive ones, depending on the need. Some doctors opt to focus on specific diseases, such as skin or gastrointestinal tumors, or age groups, such as pediatrics.

They frequently collaborate with other doctors to form a multidisciplinary team in order to give patients with the care they require. For example, when a patient has a treatment plan that includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery, the surgical oncologist becomes an important member of the patient’s cancer care team.

History:

Jenni Cherlin and the Lean On Me Breast Cancer Foundation launched National Surgical Oncologist Day in 2019 to honor the life-saving work and accomplishments of surgical oncologists around the world. It is commemorated on August 22 because it is the birthday of Dr. Dwight Carlton De Risi, a world-renowned surgical oncologist with a 30-year career.

Dr. De Risi was one of the founders of the Lean On Me Breast Cancer Network in 2000, which attempts to connect persons who have been diagnosed with breast cancer with volunteer survivors to provide support.

Thousands of patients have benefited from the organization’s services and assistance over the years, which range from weekly support groups to seminars and care packages, all of which are sponsored by donations from generous people.

The organization stated, “We think the power of support may actually affect the result for anyone diagnosed with this disease.”

Donating to a cancer charity or organization is one way to commemorate National Surgical Oncologist Day. Individuals who know a surgical oncologist can express their gratitude by using hashtags like #SurgicalOncologistDay or #SurgicalOncologist on social media, while those whose lives have been touched by surgical oncologists can share their tales about how the doctors have saved their lives.