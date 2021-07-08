National Strawberry Sundae Day 2021: Make The Dessert Extra Special

Strawberry sundaes are unquestionably an American classic. With nearly every fast-food chain serving a strawberry sundae, it has also become one of the most recognizable desserts in the world.

National Strawberry Sundae Day is observed annually on July 7, making it the ideal day to escape the summer heat and indulge in this delectable delicacy.

Made with vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, and fresh strawberry slices, this is a simple treat that can brighten anyone’s day, not just on a hot day.

You can commemorate the event by attempting one of these simple strawberry sundae recipes.

1. Create a homemade strawberry sundae-

True, you could simply go out and purchase a strawberry sundae. However, you can also make one from scratch to memorialize the day. Nowadays, making your own ice cream is rather simple; all you need is an ice cream maker. However, if you do not have one, a stand mixer or a hand mixer would suffice. Fifteen Spatulas’ handmade ice cream recipe might help you get started. It is quite simple, and the only difficult step is waiting for the cream to properly freeze. It is worth attempting to make your own strawberry sundae, particularly if you make it a social activity with friends and family. Even if you do not create your own ice cream, you can still prepare the strawberry sauce.

2. Add a twist to your strawberry sundae- Adding a twist simply involves incorporating a few of new toppings or components into your sundae. You can customize your strawberry sundae by adding angel food cake, strawberry-flavored wafers, almonds, pistachios, a teaspoon of lemon juice, or strawberry liqueur, among other items. Some folks even spike their desserts with tequila or vodka.

3. Go strawberry picking- The greatest way to enjoy a strawberry dessert is with fresh strawberries. And how can you ensure that you are using the freshest strawberries possible? Of course, you select them yourself from the farm. Nowadays, there are numerous farms that offer enjoyable activities such as strawberry picking. If you are aware of such a location in your neighborhood, why not visit there this weekend with your family or friends? You can round off the day with a cup of strawberry sundae made using the fruits you collected.