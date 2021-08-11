National Son and Daughter Day 2021: Inspiring Quotes To Share On This Special Day

Every year on August 11th, National Son and Daughter Day is observed to honor the children who offer delight to their parents. It is a day set aside for parents and their children to spend quality time together.

J. Henry Dusenberry first pursued the notion of a Sons’ and Daughters’ Day, according to an article dated Aug. 20, 1944, quoted by National Day Calender. After hearing a child inquire why there was no such occasion to commemorate both sons and daughters, he had the concept.

Here are some Wow4you quotes to share on this special day:

“My son will be my son till he finds a wife, but my daughter will be my daughter for the rest of her life.” Fuller, Thomas

2. To hear my son say, ‘Mama, mama!’ when I wake up. It’s the most amazing sound I’ve ever heard.” Miranda Kerr is an actress.

“Happy is the boy whose mother’s faith in him is unshaken.” – Louisa May Alcott, “The Little House on the Prairie”

“You used to make me grin when you were a toddler. You used to make me nervous when you were a teenager. But now that you’re a man and my son, I’m so proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished!” Catherine Pulsifer is a writer who lives in the United States.

5. “What I most wanted for my daughter was for her to be able to soar fearlessly in her own sky, wherever that might be, and if there was room for me, too, I would have harvested what I had sown.” Helen Claes is a writer who lives in the United States.

“However, a smile from my daughter makes me forget about everything.” — Raoul Lambert, Raymond-Raoul

7. “My kid, stay strong out there. Look for kindness and love in others. Allow yourself to make mistakes and find pleasure in the journey.” Kirsten Wreggitt (Kirsten Wreggitt)

8. “While we have endured difficulties, we have also had more pleasant memories that have allowed us to overcome the problems we have faced,” says my daughter. Ann Butler is an author.

9. “A mother’s love for her son has an eternal sensitivity that exceeds all other heart affections.” – George Washington Irving

10. “If you can only give one gift to your child, make it enthusiasm.–”

Bruce Barton is a well-known actor.