National Social Security Day: Fascinating Facts and Benefits

Every year on August 14th, National Social Security Day commemorates the 1935 signing of the Social Security Act.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Act on August 14, 1935, in an effort to address concerns such as poverty, old age, unemployment, and the burdens of widows and fatherless children in the United States.

The first documented Social Security payout was issued to Ernest Ackerman, a Cleveland motorman who retired the day after the program began.

National Social Security Day is a day dedicated to remembering and improving the lives of those who are less fortunate in society. This day can be commemorated by helping at a local charity that aids the elderly, sick, or destitute.

The following are some fascinating facts concerning Social Security benefits: