National Simplicity Day 2021: Henry David Thoreau’s Inspirational Quotes

Every year on July 12th, National Simplicity Day honors and commemorates the life and work of American philosopher and writer Henry David Thoreau.

This day is all about appreciating the little things in life while avoiding excessive stress.

Thoreau is well known for his book “Walden,” which represents modest living in natural settings and was published on July 12, 1817.

Disconnect from technology such as cell phones, laptops, and other modern-day gadgets on this day to celebrate the basic things and minor pleasures of life.

Here are some inspiring Thoreau quotes, gathered from Brainy Quote, to share with everyone on this special day:

“I went to the woods because I wanted to live intentionally, to confront only the core truths of life and see if I couldn’t learn what it had to teach, rather than discovering that I hadn’t lived when I came to die.”

“A man’s fate is largely determined by his perception of himself.”

“A man’s wealth is proportional to the number of things he can live without.”

“There is no more deadly blunder than someone who spends the most of his life earning a living.”

“The laws of the universe will become simpler as you simplify your life; alone will no longer be solitude, poverty will no longer be poverty, and weakness will no longer be weakness.”

“Perhaps a man’s inability to keep up with his buddies is due to the fact that he hears a different drummer. Allow him to dance to the music he hears, however measured or distant.”

“Every creature, men, moose, and pine trees, is better living than dead, and anyone who understands it correctly will prefer to protect its life rather than kill it.”

“Give me the truth rather than love, money, or fame.”

“What is behind us and what is ahead of us are insignificant in comparison to what is inside of us.”

“Books are the world’s most valuable asset and the rightful inheritance of generations and nations.”