National Shave Your Beard Day: Interesting Facts and Health Benefits.

Shaving a beard, like all things linked to grooming, has gone in and out of style over the years, based on not just fashion trends but also geographic, religious, and cultural considerations. But did you know that there’s a time when guys are encouraged to go shaven? It’s called National No Beard Day, and it’s held every year on October 18th.

Shaving one’s beard is the most obvious method to commemorate National No Beard Day. People can then take photos of their shaved appearance and publish them online to inspire their friends to do the same.

You might want to look into the health benefits of shaving facial hair in time for the event. (Photo credit: Yahoo Finance) 1- Shaving removes dead skin- Shaving involves scraping away facial hair with a razor, whether using foam or cream. This aids in the removal of daily skin debris that collects on the skin’s outermost layer.

2- Shaving helps to protect the skin against fungal and bacterial infections. Antibacterial chemicals in shaving cream, together with the antiseptic effect of aftershave, assist to keep the skin free of fungal and bacterial infections.

3- Shaving makes you look younger- Shaving, in addition to being preferred in many professional settings, makes people appear younger than their real age.

4- Shaving daily minimizes ingrown hair- Shaving daily reduces the likelihood of hair entering a neighboring hair follicle since the hair is clipped before it becomes too long. Ingrown hairs and razor bumps are considerably reduced as a result of this.

On National No Beard Day, here are some intriguing facts regarding shaving and facial hair that you might find interesting. (Photo credit: Real Men, Real Style) 1- Shaving has been practiced since the Stone Age. Stone Age men began shaving 100,000 years ago by removing beard hair with clamshells and honed obsidian tweezers.

2- When a person shaves their beard, they make an average of 150 strokes.

3- In 1860, the phrase “clean-shaven” was added to the English vocabulary.

4- Shaving every day does not promote hair to regrow thicker.

5- In Russia, there was a beard tax, which obliged males to pay a tax for the right of growing a beard. Russian Emperor Peter the Great introduced the policy at the end of the 17th century.

6- The majority of militaries around the world demand all soldiers to be shaved. It started in 330 B.C., when Alexander the Great ordered his men to shave.