National Shapewear Day: How To Pick The Right Shapewear

Every year on August 10th, National Shapewear Day honors one of the most inventive types of fabric: shapewear. Many women’s confidence has been enhanced by shapewear, which locks in bulges and extra pounds, giving them the perfect shape.

Despite the fact that shapewear has been popular for decades (remember corsets? ), the National Shapewear Day was only established in 2017. The Pink Room created the day to honor the shapewear industry’s tremendous progress and to generate excitement about the latest developments.

While shapewear can make your body seem attractive and smooth, finding the appropriate one can be difficult because there are so many alternatives in terms of size, materials, and fit. Here are some pointers.

Shapewear should be the proper fit, just like any other piece of clothes you own. Many women mistakenly size down for shapewear, but stylists say this is a huge mistake. According to Sophia-Banks Coloma, a stylist in Los Angeles, this just produces bulges and pain, as well as making you appear larger. Going to a store and trying on shapewear garments is the greatest option. WebMD cites her as saying, “Sit down and wander around to make sure you’re comfortable.”

Identify issue areas: There are many different types of shapewear on the market currently, but make sure you choose one only after you’ve identified your problem area. Is it for tummy tucking? Or to tone flabby thighs and smooth the derriere? While high-rise briefs flatter your tummy, if you have a flabby thigh, you should choose for a tight shaper. They’re worn like shorts and are really practical. They also firm up the thighs and waist.

When it comes to shapewear, there’s a lot that goes into the fabric and color. Learn about the details, such as how the more the nylon content in a garment, the more it will affect the shape. During the summer, cotton blends and microfibers are the most breathable and odor-resistant fabrics. Spandex and nylon-based shapers will make you sweat more. The same may be said for color. While bright colors are appealing, shapewear that is nude or skin color is ideal.

Take a look at your outfit: While shapewear comes in a variety of styles and models, if it’s for a particular occasion, it’s ideal to keep in mind the dress you’ll be wearing.