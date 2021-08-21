National Senior Citizens Day 2021: 15 Inspiring and Funny Aging Quotes

On Aug. 21, National Senior Citizens Day is observed to honor our seniors’ accomplishments and to express how much we care about them. This is not a federally recognized holiday.

President Ronald Reagan declared the day in 1988 to raise awareness about concerns affecting older adults.

So, spend time with the elderly in your life and do something unique for them on this particular day.

Here are some uplifting and humorous quotations to share on this day, courtesy of Amsterdam Printing:

“The spirit is immortal. It is eternally young.” – Akita Lailah Gifty

2 “To triumph over old age, preserve the heart unwrinkled — to be hopeful, courteous, pleasant, reverent.”

— Aldrich, Thomas Bailey

“Almost all of my middle-aged and senior acquaintances, including myself, are feeling around 25 — unless we haven’t had our coffee, in which case we are feeling 107.”

Martha Beck –

“Aging is an amazing process that allows you to become the person you’ve always wanted to be.”

— Bowie, David

“… (He) who is of a peaceful and joyful disposition will rarely feel the pressure of age, while youth and age are equally a burden to someone who is of the opposite disposition.”

Cephalus –

“It’s a lovely and wonderful thing to grow old. True, you are gently escorted off the stage, but as a spectator, you are provided such a comfortable front stall.” Confucius –

“When you refuse to embrace the previous generation, you have no future. Simple.” Petra Hermans, Petra Hermans, Petra Hermans, Petra Her

“Youth is a natural gift, but aging is a work of art.”

Stanislaw Jerzy Lec (Stanislaw Jerzy Lec) (Stanislaw J

“At the end of the day, it’s not how many years you’ve lived that matters. It’s your life in years.” — President Abraham Lincoln

“It’s not the specter of aging that keeps me awake at night. Rather, it’s the far more terrifying prospect of becoming old and having nothing to show for it.” – Lounsbrough, Craig D.

“One of the best things about becoming older is that you get to tell the people who matter in your life how much they mean to you.”

Mike Love (Mike Love)

“Old age is the same as anything else. You have to start young if you want to be successful.” Theodore Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt

“Wrinkles should only be used to show where people have smiled.”

Mark Twain (Mark Twain, Mark Twain, Mark Tw

"No one gets old simply by living a long time. By abandoning our values, we grow old. Although the passage of time can cause wrinkles in the skin,