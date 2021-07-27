National Scotch Day 2021: 10 Quotes To Honor The Legendary Whiskey

Every year on July 27, National Scotch Day is observed to honor Scotland’s refined and distinct spirit.

Scotch is made from malted barley and matured for at least three years in wood barrels. Its ABV (alcohol by volume) is less than 94.8 percent. So get your glasses out today, hoist a toast with your loved ones, and sip on your favorite scotch.

Here are a few quotes from AZ Quotes to share on this special day:

"Anything in excess is bad, but too much fine whiskey is barely enough." Mark Twain

“I enjoy singing as well as drinking scotch. The majority of folks would like to hear me drink scotch.” — Burns, George

“Clearly, whomever claimed laughter is the best medicine had never tried scotch.” Anne Taintor is a writer who lives in New York City.

"There is one advantage to rain in Scotland. The majority of it is turned into scotch." Peter Alliss

“My scotch is what I really enjoy. It’s the power of positive drinking, the power of positive drinking.” Lou Reed –

"About the only thing left that is certain to provide humans comfort is Scotch Whisky." – Baron Boothby

“Hey, you’re thirty years old, single malt scotch. When are you going to get married to my stomach and start a family?” Stephen Colbert, The Colbert Report

“When people ask whether I want water with my scotch, I tell them that I’m thirsty, not dirty.” Joe E. Lewis is a writer who lives in the United States.

“I suppose if I had to choose between Scotch and nothing, I’d go with Scotch. It’s the closest thing I can find to good moonshine.” William Faulkner (William Faulkner)

10. “I believe the treatment now is two scotches and an aspirin.” – Sinden, Harry