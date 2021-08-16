National Rum Day: Rum Facts, Health Benefits, and Interesting Quotes

On August 16, National Rum Day is observed to honor one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the United States.

Rum is a transparent alcoholic beverage prepared from sugarcane molasses or juice that has been fermented and then distilled. After that, the distillate is aged in barrels before being bottled. Rum is mostly produced in the Caribbean, as well as North and South American countries.

Rum is thought to have originated from “rumbullion,” a liquor created by boiling sugarcane stalks. Some individuals believe the word rum originated from the slang term “rumbustion,” which meant “uproar” or “tumult.”

Rum connoisseurs believe the beverage has numerous health benefits in addition to its rich flavor and smooth texture. Rum is thought to be beneficial in the treatment of colds and the relief of muscular pain. It is also thought to help prevent heart disease by functioning as a blood thinner.

Take a look at some of the fascinating rum facts:

On National Rum Day, here are some fascinating rum quotes: