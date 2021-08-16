National Roller Coaster Day: The World’s Top Five Rides

Every year on August 16, Rollercoaster Day is celebrated across the United States to honor these exhilarating attractions.

While this day is commemorated to honor Edwin Prescott, the inventor of the first verticle loop roller coaster, the oldest coasters are thought to have originated in Russia. These specially-constructed ice hills near Saint Petersburg, Russia, soared between 70 and 80 feet in height and were built in the 17th century. Riders risked 50-degree dips, with wooden posts providing assistance.

Roller coaster ideas have been around since at least 1872 in the modern period. J.G. Taylor, one of the first patent holders, dubbed his invention “an inclined railway.” Rocky Point, Rhode Island, was the location of his ride. It was 400 feet long and could carry nine people.

In 1878, Richard Knudsen received a new patent for his model. Prescott, on the other hand, improved on these structures and created the prototype for the architecture we see today.

These are some of the world’s most exciting roller coaster rides.

New Jersey’s Kingda Ka: This roller coaster is the world’s tallest and fastest in North America, with a “scary” launch. It is tremendously fast and furious, even though it is nowhere near the world’s longest coaster ride. However, the experience is barely 50.6 seconds long.

Steel Dragon, Japan: Steel Dragon 2000, which opened in Nagashima, Japan, holds the record for the world’s longest roller coaster. It measures 2.48 kilometers (8,133 feet 2 inches) in length. Clearly not for the faint of heart, this four-minute ride will take you from a height of 94 meters (307 feet) to speeds of over 150 kilometers (95 miles) per hour.

Formula Rossa, Abu Dhabi: The Formula Rossa at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi is the world’s fastest ride, capable of reaching speeds of 240 km/h (149.1 mph) and climbing 52 meters in 4.9 seconds. The seats are designed to look like those found in a Ferrari sports car and accelerate riders from zero to 150 miles per hour in five seconds. The track is located on a Ferrari race track and swerves for 1.5 miles. Even though the ride is only 75 seconds long, it is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

T Express, South Korea: T Express is the world's longest wooden roller coaster and the sixth fastest ride in the world. The beauty of this ride is how beautiful it appears against the backdrop of the towering mountain.