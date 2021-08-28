National Red Wine Day: What You Should Know About Its Health Benefits

On August 28, National Red Wine Day is observed to praise and appreciate one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the United States.

Over the years, red wines have played an important role in social, cultural, and religious events. For decades, these burgundy-colored beverages have captivated human hearts. There is a prevalent misconception that a glass of red wine can cure everything.

Red wines have been determined to be healthier than other alcoholic beverages, yet all alcohol should be consumed properly, that is, in moderation.

Enjoy a glass or two of wonderful red wine on National Red Wine Day while learning about the beverage’s health benefits: