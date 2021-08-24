National Radio Day: A History Of Radio Broadcasting And Inspirational Quotes

Radio, the most widely used wireless communication medium, has a wide reach and a loyal audience all across the world. Radio’s vast appeal occasionally even outshined that of television or newspapers, despite its reputation as the most effective mode of communication.

However, in modern times, the internet and other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are posing rising challenges to radio’s global popularity, raising problems such as whether radio is still relevant in the twenty-first century.

Regardless of the limitations, radio has always adapted to the waves of change and has played a critical role in bringing information to even the most remote corners of the globe throughout each humanitarian disaster. We live in an era where radios are ubiquitous, whether in homes or cars, and are mostly utilized for entertainment and mainstream media.

The radio was invented over a century ago, just prior to World War I, and was originally used to communicate with ships at sea. After the Armed Forces used radio to contact soldiers who were far away during World War I, especially during emergency situations, the technology gained a greater geographical reach.

Radio’s popularity had soared by that time, and it was valued as a low-cost means of sending and receiving messages. Following the war, it became a common home item.

The radio is honored on National Radio Day, which falls on Aug. 20, as one of the greatest human inventions. To commemorate the occasion, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best radio quotations.

Radio quotes include the following: (Courtesy: A to Z quotes)