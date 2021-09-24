National Punctuation Day 2021: Facts and Avoidable Mistakes

On September 24, National Punctuation Day is observed to honor the unappreciated art of perfect grammar usage.

This day was initially honored in 2004, albeit it is not an official holiday. The day was invented by newsletter writer Jeff Rubin, who characterized it as “a celebration of the lowly comma, appropriately utilized quotation marks, and other proper uses of periods, semicolons, and the ever-mysterious ellipses” on his official website.

Here are some of the most common punctuation mistakes and how to recognize them:

cCommas are missing

Sentences can become run-on blocks of text without any breaks if there isn’t a comma where it should be. This can cause some ambiguity and, in some cases, modify the meaning of a sentence. For example, writing “I enjoy cooking, my dog, and my wife” identifies three things that are important to you. However, if you wrote, “I love cooking my dog and my wife,” you would be labeled a monster.

Hyphens

Hyphens are a compound modifier that can be used to connect two or more words that represent a single concept before a noun. When you omit to use a hyphen where it’s essential, it might drastically change the meaning of a statement. “Is this a squirrel eating pumpkin,” for example, is not the same as “Is this a squirrel-eating pumpkin.”

Apostrophes

When you add an apostrophe and a “s” to a noun, it becomes possessive, not plural. Even though a singular noun ends in s, using an apostrophe and a “s” is incorrect. The plural form of the word “glass” is “glasses,” not “glass’s.” If you wanted to make “glass” possessive, all you had to do was add an apostrophe to get “glass’.”

It’s a battle of the sexes.

Its

Remember that “it’s” stands for “it is” or “it has,” with the apostrophe indicating a contraction rather than possessiveness. This can be perplexing; for example, “The dog lost its bone” is possessive despite the lack of an apostrophe. If this is the case, “it is” or “it has” can be used instead of the word. If this is the case, the word “it’s” is proper. If not, “its” is most likely correct.

Your opponent vs. You’re

The word “your” suggests possession, as in “that is your book” — this is the most common punctuation error.

However, “you’re” is a subject-verb predicate and is an abbreviation of “you are.” If you don’t understand or are perplexed about anything, “you’re disturbing folks with your terrible punctuation.”