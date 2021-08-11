National Presidential Joke Day is a celebration of the funniest jokes ever told by a US president while in office.

Presidents of countries, like ordinary people, have a sense of humour. National Presidential Joke Day is observed every year on August 11 in the United States to commemorate this.

The day was first commemorated in 1984, when President Ronald Reagan remarked, “My fellow Americans, I’m glad to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that would outlaw Russia forever,” during a soundcheck for his radio broadcast. In five minutes, we’ll start bombing.” When the tape was revealed to the entire public, critics slammed Reagan as unfit for the presidency.

Sharing presidential gaffes and jokes is the greatest way to commemorate the day. Here are a few of them, courtesy of HEC Media: