National Pepperoni Pizza Day: The Best Topping’s History And Quotes

Pizza is renowned among foodies all over the world since it is sour, sweet, hot, rich, cheesy, and meaty to say the least. Heavy pizza toppings can provide us with the energy we need to go through the day, and the toppings taste even better with pepperoni on them.

While pizzas can be topped with a variety of sauces, including barbecue, marinara, and pesto, the combination of pepperoni and cheese is undoubtedly a marriage made in heaven. Pepperoni has changed over time, with a variety of toppings ranging from anchovies and pineapple to bacon, but nothing has ever surpassed it.

The 20th of September has been proclaimed as Pepperoni Pizza Day to honor the flavor powerhouse. Let’s take a look at the history and origins of pepperoni pizza to commemorate the event.

The origins of pepperoni can be traced back to the ancient Roman Empire, when the practice of curing meat as a means of preserving it without refrigeration became popular. To store meat for a longer amount of time, the Romans seasoned it with salt and other spices. The first time pepperoni was mentioned was in 1919 in New York City. Various establishments in Lower Manhattan began utilizing pepperoni as a topping in various Italian dishes at that time in order to improve their taste and nutritional content.

Other sausage-making recipes, such as pig and beef sausages, are similar to creating pepperoni. Modern-day pepperoni pizzas, on the other hand, are stuffed with bell peppers instead of a lot of meat, and no one knows why!

Here are some pizza quotations to back up our enthusiasm for the dish.

(Courtesy: Pizzaneed)