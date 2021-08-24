National Peach Pie Day: A Few Summer Peach Pie Variations

Every year on August 24, we commemorate National Peach Pie Day to honor this delectable and popular treat.

The humble peach originated in China along the Yangtze River Valley, where it was farmed, and is now a popular fruit in the United States.

The fruit, however, quickly made its way west to Persia, where it was given the botanical name Prunus persica. Around 340 BC, Alexander the Great conquered the Persians and took the fruit to Europe, from there it made its way to the United States.

While some say peaches were brought to America by Franciscan monks arriving in St. Augustine, Florida, in the mid-1500s, others claim seeds were carried to the colonies by an English botanist named George Minifie in the early 17th century.

Peaches, on the other hand, quickly became a favorite of ours, and they are now grown throughout the year in 33 states. Commercial production began in Maryland, Delaware, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia in the nineteenth century.

The fruit is not only delicious, but it is also nutritious. A medium peach has 30 calories, 7 grams of carbohydrate, 1 gram of protein, 140 milligrams of potassium, and 8% of the daily vitamin C value.

Here are a few peach pie variants that will have you drooling on National Peach Pie Day.

Peach Melba Pie: This variant of the peach pie has raspberries in the filling, according to Chowhound. Also, instead of pie dough, an oatmeal-brown sugar streusel topping is used. A crumbly topping created with genuine butter, flour, and sugar is known as streusel. Vanilla ice cream is a must-have. The recipe can be found here.

Ginger Peach Pie: The combination of ginger and peaches might help to break up the monotony. Brown sugar, tapioca, ginger, lemon juice, cinnamon, and salt are the secret to its enticing flavor. Blanched peaches are added to the juice. The recipe can be found below.

Country Peach Pie: For a tender, easy-to-make single-crust pie, pour homemade sour cream custard over the fruit. The recipe can be found here.

Deep-Dish Peach and Berry Pie: Peach is paired with blueberries in this variant. However, avoid using frozen blueberries because the excess moisture generated during the baking process may result in a soggy or undercooked crust. The recipe can be found here.