National Pasta Day: Four delectable, one-of-a-kind varieties to commemorate the occasion.

Despite its Italian origins, pasta is a popular meal in most countries today. Pasta has grown in popularity to the point that there are over 600 different types of pasta and 1300 different names around the world.

Penne, spaghetti, and macaroni are the most popular, but there are also long pasta, short pasta, minute pasta, egg pasta, fresh pasta, and al forno pasta.

Regardless of the origins of pasta (some believe it comes from China), Americans have made it their own, and they have a day to commemorate their unwavering love to one of the most basic foods.

Every year on October 17th, we celebrate National Pasta Day to raise awareness of this wonderful, healthful, nutritious, accessible, and sustainable food.

So, this year, learn about a few pasta-making masterpieces that will leave you wanting more.

1) Bucatini Cream with Cashews and Kombu

Chef Riccardo Orfino won the Primo di New York prize for this vegan and dairy-free meal, and it quickly gained popularity. This meal, according to Orfino, is cooked with cashew-kombu cream, Mediterranean pesto, Sorrento lemons, and breadcrumbs to give it a fresh, pleasant Mediterranean flavour with rich, savory umami flavor.

“Knowing that kombu provides the majority of the umami flavor in Japanese cuisine,” chef Orfino told Forbes, “I decided to make a cashew-kombu cream sauce and flavor it with elements that remind me of the southern area of Italy.”

2) Pesto Pasta with Angel Hair

This recipe is simple: basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano-Reggiano come together in a classic pesto sauce with just five ingredients.

For a delicious side, the ingredients are mixed with delicate angel hair pasta. Chicken, shellfish, or steak go nicely with this recipe. The recipe can be found here.

3) Spaghetti with Tomatoes and Basil

Celebrity chef Scott Conant’s tomato sauce recipe is acclaimed as one of the greatest in the United States. It entails gently peeling and seeding perfectly ripe tomatoes before cooking them slowly in olive oil with garlic, crushed red pepper, and basil until the flavors meld. The pasta is then boiled in salted water until it’s just shy of al dente, allowing it to blend seamlessly with the tomato.

4) Linguine with Squid Ink

Fabio Viviani’s prepares Squid Ink Linguine with a lobster tail and spicy lobster sauce at Siena Tavern in Chicago. Chef Viviani pairs fiery lobster with a smooth black-hued pasta dish. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.